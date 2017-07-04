WWE News: The Miz has a wardrobe malfunction on Monday Night Raw

The Miz's pants went down for the count tonight.

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Jul 2017, 10:37 IST

What’s the story?

Tonight, on the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw before Great Balls Of Fire, we had another edition of Miz TV where he talked about last week’s cameo by the Ball family. Dean Ambrose interrupted asking for his WWE Intercontinental Championship rematch right there on Raw.

Heath Slater and Rhyno then interrupted Ambrose as Slater stated that he has a claim for the title as well after pinning Miz last week. Raw GM Kurt Angle granted Slater the title match on Raw, but Miz wasn’t ready for a match and to wrestle in his expensive Italian suit.

Unfortunately for that suit, the buttons on the shirt would be ripped off by Slater, and the pants didn’t last either.

In case you didn’t know...

Slater mentioned on tonight’s Raw that this was the very first time he had a singles championship match in the WWE. He has held tag team gold in the past a total of four times, three with fellow Nexus member Justin Gabriel and once with current ally Rhyno.

The heart of the matter

The was going for his vintage combination backbreaker into a neckbreaker when the seam on his pants busted.

I assume everything is a work, including the Miz splitting his pants pic.twitter.com/Ewn7YKEj59 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 4, 2017

The Miz is a crafty veteran though, and didn’t let a rip in his pants keep him from retaining his championship. Thanks to the help of his Miztourage, Slater would be distracted and Miz would land the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

What’s next?

Great Balls Of Fire will take place from Dallas, Texas this Sunday. The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs as Dean Ambrose takes on The Miz.

Author’s take

The great thing about pro wrestling and live television is the unexpected comedic moments that can happen. Thankfully for The Miz, he was wearing some underwear, otherwise, it would have turned really awkward.

As for the match itself, I thought Slater showed up well in his singles championship match. Hopefully, there is more to come in his future.