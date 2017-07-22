WWE News: The Miz on Roman Reigns having the 'it factor' and why Brock Lesnar is at the top

22 Jul 2017

The Miz has some choice words about the Beast and the Big Dog

What's the story?

The Miz was promoting this Monday's RAW in Washington D.C when Mike Jones of DC 101 spoke with him. The A-Lister talked about why Brock Lesnar is at the top of the game and Roman Reigns having the 'it factor'.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz is currently in a feud with former Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The Miz has been attacking the two former Shield members with the help of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, who are members of his Miztourage.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Mike Jones of DC 101, The Miz talked about many things, including his current feud with the Lunatic Fringe and the Kingslayer.

The Miz also gave his thoughts regarding why the current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar was at the top of his game and believed that The Beast is a bonafide star.

The A-Lister said:

"There's a reason they call Brock Lesnar 'The Beast'. This guy is to be reckoned with. He is a person who has been successful in WWE, he's been successful in UFC, anything he steps into, he's a bonafide star. So when you go up against him, you're going up against someone and it could be your last match."

The Miz also spoke about Roman Reigns and why the Big Dog's current good guy-bad guy role in the company has given him the 'it factor'.

He stated:

"Right now, he's a really big good guy or a really big bad guy, it all depends on the way you look at it. He'll walk out and get booed out of the building or he'll walk out and get cheered out of the building. But the one thing that Roman Reigns has is the "it factor" and he's a bonafide star who can go in a WWE ring."

The Miz definitely believes that both Reigns and Lesnar are huge assets to the WWE.

What's next?

As of now, Roman Reigns will possibly feature in a fatal four-way matchup for the Universal title along with current champion Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. The match will include Lesnar and Reigns, as well as Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

The Miz, on the other hand, will most likely face off against both Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at Summerslam. The A-Lister will have the help of his Miztourage.

Author's take

As far as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar go, The Miz has got it right, Reigns' current role as both a good guy and a bad guy is extremely entertaining and Brock Lesnar is the Beast and that is more than enough reason for him to be at the top.