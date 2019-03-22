WWE News: The Miz reacts to Ronda Rousey insulting WWE and breaking kayfabe

The Miz has nothing but praises for Rousey

What's the story?

The Miz recently talked with TMZ Sports, sharing his opinion on Ronda Rousey's recent outbursts targeting WWE.

He stated that a Superstar needs to do everything in their power to make people watch, and Ronda's doing exactly that.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey recently made waves after insulting WWE on social media. It began when her WrestleMania opponent, Becky Lynch, posted an edited picture of her husband Travis Browne, insulting him in the process.

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Ronda went on to address Becky by her real name and mentioned that she would hurt Becky, "no matter what the script says".

Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

This tweet kicked off a week-long tirade with Rousey breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions and stating that WWE is a fake sport.

The heart of the matter

The video features The Miz sharing his views on the string of insults Ronda hurled on WWE.

"I think Ronda Rousey marches by the beat of her own drum.She always has and she's a person that likes to stir it up, make people talk, make people listen, and she's doing just that.

It seems to me like she's headed to the main event of WrestleMania, and we'll see if Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can do some damage there as well. So, we'll see what happens, I honestly don't know.

But right now she's making noise, she's making headlines and you're talking about her, so everything's working about it. Everything's working, right?"

When asked about Rousey breaking kayfabe, The Miz responded by saying that she is making people watch the product.

"It's WrestleMania season, you do whatever you have to do to get people watching, and right now she's doing exactly that. You're paying attention, everyone's paying attention and that's what it's all about."

What's next?

With WrestleMania still three weeks away, it would be interesting to see how far Ronda goes with her insults.

Will Rousey continue breaking kayfabe as she heads towards WrestleMania? Will she manage to back up her words at the Show of Shows? Sound off!

