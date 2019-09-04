WWE News: The Miz recalls how back in the day nobody stole another Superstar's finisher

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 53 // 04 Sep 2019, 09:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Miz has used the Figure Four for much of his career.

A lot of things have changed in the professional wrestling industry. Women have more opportunities than ever before and there are many more prominent promotions throughout both the USA and the world.

Another thing that has changed in the last 30 years is the use of finishing moves. For the longest time, a certain move was associated with a particular star and only those in different promotions might be using the same move. The Miz spoke with the 11th Hour about that fact and how sacred finishers used to be. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of the interview.

Yesterday and Today

30 years ago, Hulk Hogan was known for the big leg drop, Shawn Michaels did the superkick and Ric Flair was synonymous with the figure-four leg lock. Doing another star's move wasn't a practice that was looked upon favorably, but things have changed a great deal since the days of Flair, Michaels and Hogan.

Nowadays, multiple stars on the same episode will perform suicide dives, superkicks and knee strikes. Wrestlers need moves in their repertoire to make them stand out, but when everyone does them like in today's game, it makes the move less special. The Miz discussed this while speaking with the 11th Hour. He said,

"Back in the day, nobody did anyone else's moves. No one could do a superkick because Shawn Michaels did the superkick. Now superkicks are almost like the new hip toss, the new arm drag… But back then it was very sacred to do someone else's moves."

A Mixed Bag

A part of the reason why finishers were traditionally left to one wrestler was so that an association could be made between that wrestler and he or she ending a match. Now that everyone uses a superkick, it makes the move less special. It's good that a variety of people can now use the move, but it has watered those actions down to simply being ordinary.

The Young Bucks overuse the superkick, but it is a huge part of their gimmick. And now that everyone uses a flying knee strike, it lessens the importance of Shinsuke Nakamura's kinshasa. Just because everyone is doing it doesn't make it alright.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!