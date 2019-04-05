×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: The Miz responds after John Oliver's segment on WWE

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
440   //    05 Apr 2019, 02:24 IST

The Miz
The Miz

What's the story?

The Miz is the latest WWE Superstar to react to John Oliver's segment on WWE on last Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz faces Shane McMahon at WrestleMania on Sunday in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Shane McMahon turned on The Miz at WWE Fastlane after the duo lost their SmackDown Tag-Team match against The Usos.

The heart of the matter

The Miz Spoke to SI Now ahead of WrestleMania. During the interview he addressed John Oliver's statements on WWE and defended the company, saying that they had given him everything he'd ever wanted:

"Who doesn't take shots at WWE, especially when WrestleMania is around? All the news is about that," Miz said. "The way I look at what he said, and I don't know all of it verbatim... I've been there for 13+ years. I met my wife in WWE, and we now have a child together and trust me, I live a pretty incredible life.
"It's not every day where you get to go out in front of 80,000 people and either have them boo or cheer you, but be interactive. We get to create moments that last a lifetime. And the way I'm treated, I've got to perform in movies with WWE Studios, I have my own reality show 'Miz & Mrs.' on the USA Network, which you can see every Tuesday. I've been so fortunate of everything that WWE has given to me. H/T: WrestlingInc

The Miz also pointed out that every company had disgruntled employees:

"Now, are there people that are going to be disgruntled and upset? I imagine you have people here at SI Now that are disgruntled and upset... 'Oh, I should get this, I should get that...' But the thing is, it's like, what are you doing to get it? And I feel like I've gotten everything I've ever wanted from WWE, and more." H/T: WrestlingInc

You can check out the video below:

What's next?

The Miz faces Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. The Shows of Shows takes place from the MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Miz Shane McMahon
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE News: WWE Responds to John Oliver 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current WWE superstars on the mic
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 17-year WWE veteran to return and interfere in Elias' Wrestlemania 35 segment
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Big update on John Cena's WrestleMania 35 plans
RELATED STORY
5 Match outcomes that WWE secretly told us on RAW this week for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 ways WWE can use John Oliver at the show of shows
RELATED STORY
5 Storyline advancements that could lead to The Miz vs Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE history: 10 greatest heel turns of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge segment planned for this week's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another segment added to WrestleMania card?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us