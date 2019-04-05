WWE News: The Miz responds after John Oliver's segment on WWE

What's the story?

The Miz is the latest WWE Superstar to react to John Oliver's segment on WWE on last Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz faces Shane McMahon at WrestleMania on Sunday in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Shane McMahon turned on The Miz at WWE Fastlane after the duo lost their SmackDown Tag-Team match against The Usos.

The heart of the matter

The Miz Spoke to SI Now ahead of WrestleMania. During the interview he addressed John Oliver's statements on WWE and defended the company, saying that they had given him everything he'd ever wanted:

"Who doesn't take shots at WWE, especially when WrestleMania is around? All the news is about that," Miz said. "The way I look at what he said, and I don't know all of it verbatim... I've been there for 13+ years. I met my wife in WWE, and we now have a child together and trust me, I live a pretty incredible life.

"It's not every day where you get to go out in front of 80,000 people and either have them boo or cheer you, but be interactive. We get to create moments that last a lifetime. And the way I'm treated, I've got to perform in movies with WWE Studios, I have my own reality show 'Miz & Mrs.' on the USA Network, which you can see every Tuesday. I've been so fortunate of everything that WWE has given to me. H/T: WrestlingInc

The Miz also pointed out that every company had disgruntled employees:

"Now, are there people that are going to be disgruntled and upset? I imagine you have people here at SI Now that are disgruntled and upset... 'Oh, I should get this, I should get that...' But the thing is, it's like, what are you doing to get it? And I feel like I've gotten everything I've ever wanted from WWE, and more." H/T: WrestlingInc

You can check out the video below:

The Miz pushes back at John Oliver’s criticism of WWE.



“I feel like I've gotten everything I've ever wanted from WWE, and more.” pic.twitter.com/bk9W0TALoi — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 4, 2019

What's next?

The Miz faces Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. The Shows of Shows takes place from the MetLife Stadium.

