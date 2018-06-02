WWE News: The Miz reunites with former WWE Superstar ahead of wedding (Photos)

It looks like this was a fun reunion!

The Miz and Morrison are two-time Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Ahead of former WWE Superstar John Morrison's wedding on Friday, 1st June, he had a reunion of sorts with current WWE stars The Miz and Zack Ryder. Ryder and Miz took to social media to upload photos of their recent meet with their friend and former colleague.

In case you didn’t know…

Morrison made his debut on Raw back in March 2004, after winning the third season of Tough Enough and a stint of WWE's then developmental territory OVW. After finding success as Johnny Nitro as part of the tag team MNM, Morrison then went on to have a pretty successful singles run as well.

Later on, he would go on to team up with The Miz in 2007. The duo enjoyed quite some success, winning the Tag Team titles on multiple occasions. After splitting up and finding success in singles runs again, Morrison parted ways with WWE in 2011.

The heart of the matter

John Morrison, real name John Hennigan, tied the knot with fellow Lucha Underground star Tara Valkyrie on Friday, June 1st after being engaged to her for almost a year.

Ahead of the wedding, it seems like the three friends has a great time catching up, as apparent in the photo uploaded by The Miz and Zack Ryder.

What's next?

The Miz is set to be a part of the Men's Money in the Bank match later this month while Ryder is recovering from a slight knee strain he suffered a few weeks ago.

Morrison, however, is currently wrestling for Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact and there is no indication of him returning to WWE any time soon.

We would like to wish Morrison and Valkyrie a happy married life from all of us here at Sportskeeda!

