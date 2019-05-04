WWE News: The Miz's dad suffered a nasty injury at WrestleMania 35

George Mizanin attempted to help The Miz at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Shane McMahon defeated The Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7.

The finish to the chaotic encounter was one of the most memorable of the night, with Miz losing via pinfall after superplexing McMahon from the top of a 15-foot camera stage onto a platform which was set up in amongst the fans in the arena.

Another notable moment from the match involved Miz’s father, George Mizanin, who has revealed that he suffered an injury following an in-ring altercation with his son’s opponent during the early stages of the match.

In case you didn't know…

George Mizanin, aka Mr. Miz, has featured sporadically on WWE television over the last few years, usually appearing at ringside to support The Miz whenever he has high-profile matches.

In January 2019, he told his son that he was proud of him during an in-ring segment on SmackDown Live after Miz teamed with Shane McMahon to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Bar at the Royal Rumble.

Six weeks later, after Miz and McMahon lost the titles to The Usos at Elimination Chamber and failed to win them back at Fastlane, McMahon attacked Miz from behind in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio before shoving Mr. Miz in the face at ringside.

The heart of the matter

During the one-on-one meeting between the former tag partners at WrestleMania 35, Shane McMahon looked set to put The Miz through the announce desk with an elbow drop from the top rope. However, George Mizanin stepped in and decided to get into the ring with his son’s rival.

McMahon proceeded to knee Mizanin in the ribs before unleashing a series of kicks on him in the corner, prompting The Miz to rescue his dad and take his opponent down.

Speaking on the Jobbing Out podcast, Mizanin revealed that he suffered a broken rib during the altercation with McMahon.

He said (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet):

“I wasn’t supposed to get in the ring. But he [Shane McMahon] said, ‘Whatever happens, just follow my lead.’ And he was calling me into the ring. And I thought, ‘What’s going on? I’m not supposed to get in the ring.’ And I got in the ring and that’s where he actually knee’d me. I broke a rib. And I guess I gave him a black eye. And I guess Michael had three staples put into his head that day.”

What's next?

George Mizanin will likely continue to receive publicity following his WrestleMania moment, hence why he is being invited to speak about his experience on podcasts.

As for the two Superstars in question, it has already been confirmed that McMahon will go one-on-one again with The Miz at the upcoming Money In The Bank event on Sunday, May 19, this time in a Steel Cage match.