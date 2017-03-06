WWE News: The Miz speaks about SmackDown being better than Raw, mix-up at the Oscars ceremony

According to 'The A-Lister', Raw has always been the coveted show.

The Miz is a multiple-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, WWE superstar The Miz revealed why SmackDown is a better show than Raw and also gave his thoughts on the mix-up at the Oscars ceremony while the award for Best Picture was being handed out.

In case you didn’t know…

In the draft that took place after the brand split between Raw and SmackDown Live last year, The Miz, who was then WWE Intercontinental Champion, was picked by the blue brand. He lost his title to Dolph Ziggler at the SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, No Mercy, in October but won it back in the 900th episode of the show on 15 November. However, Dean Ambrose beat ‘The A-Lister’ on the very first episode of SmackDown Live this year to become a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The heart of the matter

The Miz stated that the people are right in saying that SmackDown is the better show. In his opinion, Raw has always received more importance than the blue brand. However, the kind of talent that they have on the show now has helped it become more popular. This is what ‘The Awesome One’ had to say:

“I feel people are correct when people say SmackDown Live is the better show, because it is. We as a collective group - I feel like SmackDown Live or SmackDown blue side has always been known as the second show, it's not the baby. I feel like RAW has always been the coveted one. With the talent WWE brought over to SmackDown Live, everyone looked at that and said you know what? We're gonna make that this show the most talked about, must see, that people want to see what will happen next, we're gonna have water cooler talk, and that's exactly what we set out to do. And that's exactly what we've done.”

Talking about the confusion at the Oscars ceremony wherein La La Land was announced the Best Picture winner even though Moonlight had won the award, The Miz claimed it was sad as well as dramatic. According to him, it was an end that will be difficult to forget but he ruled out the possibility of it being done on purpose. ‘The Most Must-See WWE Superstar’ said:

“It was sad but it was also dramatic, it was definitely an ending that people are going to talk about and remember all the time in Oscars. There is a lot of conspiracy theories that it was done to do on purpose to get people to talk about it. I don't think anyone would be that cruel.”

What next?

The Miz and his wife Maryse are currently involved in a feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella and we could see it culminate in a match involving all four superstars at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

‘The Awesome One’ has certainly been one of the finest ‘heel’ characters in the WWE over the years and is on the path to becoming a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com