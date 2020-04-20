Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars during his time in the company. He was one of several WWE Superstars who were recently let go as part of budget cuts. Ryder didn't waste much time and launched a new T-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees. The T-shirt features the quote "Not there" slapped on the front, in what is a slight jibe at Ryder's release.

Ryder later promoted the T-shirt on his official Instagram handle. The post garnered a response from none other than former WWE Champion The Miz. The A-lister posted a comment, taking a shot at Ryder's T-shirt. He reminded Ryder that he used to make fun of his T-shirts.

Ryder didn't seem too thrilled with the comment, and went on to explain the story behind his new apparel on PWT. He stated that as WWE was calling Superstars to inform them of their releases, he quickly set up a PWT store and made a logo for his new T-shirt in a hurry, even before he got the call from WWE. Ryder then said that PWT is a site where independent wrestlers sell their merchandise. Then, he hinted that The Miz wouldn't know much about the indies. Check out the post below:

The exchange

Ryder had his fair share of success during his stint in WWE. Back in 2011, he launched his Youtube show named Z! True Long Island Story, which became incredibly popular, and Ryder began getting heavily cheered by the fans on a weekly basis. Ryder's crowning achievement in WWE came when he won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 32.