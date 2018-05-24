WWE News: The Miz talks about the difficulty he faced when he went to SmackDown Live

The Miz had to adjust a lot when he was drafted!

The Miz was drafted back to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup

The Miz was a guest recently on the Gorilla Position podcast, where he spoke about various wrestling related topics. Host, James Delow, asked him how he felt when he made the jump to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup.

The Miz explained that life had been difficult for him in WWE. During each Superstar Shakeup, he had been drafted to the opposing brand. He talked about the difficulty of having to adjust to the new brand each time and finding his own place on the roster.

You can listen to the podcast here.

The original Draft after the brand split in 2016, had seen The Miz get drafted to SmackDown Live. After a brief struggle, thanks to the heat he could garner after an episode of Talking Smack, he found his footing on the roster.

The following year would find himself drafted to Raw along with the Intercontinental Championship. He had grown to a certain stature thanks to the quality of his promos and matches.

After spending a year on Raw, he would find himself being drafted back to SmackDown Live, this time without the Championship.

On the podcast, The Miz talked about the difficulties superstars face upon being drafted to a new brand.

"I have been part of the superstar shakeup every time. People don't realize I guess, out there and you guys, it changes your life."

He talked about making his mark after his promo against Daniel Bryan and also having to find his place every time that he was drafted. He said that he had made a place for himself now, and so was confident about his ability wherever he went.

"I have built this character for so long, no matter where I am, I will make it to the elite level."

He also mentioned he had now set his target on the WWE Championship and he wanted to elevate it to a main-event position, which had slipped from that level.

The Miz is set to take part in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on the 17th of June, 2018.

The Miz is one of the top tier talents in WWE at the moment. His segments and matches are never boring and he knows how to work the crowd.

It is natural for any star no matter how good to face difficulties and take time to adjust to a completely new environment.