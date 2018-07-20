WWE News: The Miz wants to wrestle Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The Miz

What's the story?

The Miz, over the years, has become one of the best heels in the WWE and has won fans inspite of being a bad guy.

The A-Lister is incredibly popular, and now even has a reality TV show with his wife and WWE Superstar, Maryse.

In a recent interview with Cheddar, The Miz revealed that he wants to fight the richest person in the world, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos! It is nothing personal, of course, but a rather hilarious reason!

In case you didn't know...

The 8-time Intercontinental champion has not been seen as often on WWE TV after having a baby with wife Maryse, but has recently returned and looks set to have a great feud in the WWE!

On last week's SmackDown, The Miz and Daniel Bryan - a rivalry that began outside the ring, was finally initiated, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, The Miz said that he wasn't happy at Bezos's company's Prime service, as his wife buys products from the website often, and that he has several empty boxes in the recycling bin.

"I wanna fight Bezos. Because my wife buys so many boxes from Amazon each and every day and my recycling bin is out the roof. I have like three recycling bins all full of Amazon boxes because this one loves Amazon Prime and buys everything on Amazon Prime," said The Miz. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

Maryse said that the service was easier than asking The Miz to go to the shops to buy her what she wants and she said that she can't live without the service.

What's next?

The Miz and Daniel Bryan will renew their rivalry on next week's SmackDown Live, probably setting up a match for SummerSlam.