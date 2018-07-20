Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: The Miz wants to wrestle Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
806   //    20 Jul 2018, 08:20 IST

The Miz
The Miz

What's the story?

The Miz, over the years, has become one of the best heels in the WWE and has won fans inspite of being a bad guy.

The A-Lister is incredibly popular, and now even has a reality TV show with his wife and WWE Superstar, Maryse.

In a recent interview with Cheddar, The Miz revealed that he wants to fight the richest person in the world, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos! It is nothing personal, of course, but a rather hilarious reason!

In case you didn't know...

The 8-time Intercontinental champion has not been seen as often on WWE TV after having a baby with wife Maryse, but has recently returned and looks set to have a great feud in the WWE!

On last week's SmackDown, The Miz and Daniel Bryan - a rivalry that began outside the ring, was finally initiated, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, The Miz said that he wasn't happy at Bezos's company's Prime service, as his wife buys products from the website often, and that he has several empty boxes in the recycling bin.

"I wanna fight Bezos. Because my wife buys so many boxes from Amazon each and every day and my recycling bin is out the roof. I have like three recycling bins all full of Amazon boxes because this one loves Amazon Prime and buys everything on Amazon Prime," said The Miz. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

Maryse said that the service was easier than asking The Miz to go to the shops to buy her what she wants and she said that she can't live without the service.

What's next?

The Miz and Daniel Bryan will renew their rivalry on next week's SmackDown Live, probably setting up a match for SummerSlam.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Miz
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
The 5 greatest rivals of The Miz
RELATED STORY
5 steps to Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Championship again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan's response to The Miz's 'He's Not...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan finally wrestles The Miz following...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Update on Jeff Hardy's leg injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan asks fans what he should do to The...
RELATED STORY
WWE News:  The Miz sends a message to the SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Miz explains how he's different from Cena &...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: July 11th 2018 Results, latest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us