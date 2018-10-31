×
WWE News: The New Day Channel Attitude Era Faction On SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
447   //    31 Oct 2018, 06:55 IST

The New Day paid tribute to The Brood
The New Day paid tribute to The Brood

What's the story?

Cesaro faced Big E in a Trick or Street Fight on SmackDown Live to celebrate Halloween, but The New Day decided to channel the powers of The Brood to get past The Bar this week.

In case you didn't know...

The Brood was once one of the most entertaining stables in WWE and included the talents of Edge, Christian, and Gangrel before all three men went their separate ways. Gangrel was released from the company whilst Edge and Christian went on to become huge stars in WWE's Tag Team Division.

Edge celebrated his 45th Birthday today and it appears that The New Day were sending Edge a message on his Birthday with this tribute to one of his most memorable characters.

The heart of the matter

The New Day entered the arena to The Brood's familiar theme this week on SmackDown Live as Big E prepared to take on Cesaro in a Trick or Street fight, the match saw The New Day resort to underhanded tactics which included spitting blood into the face of The Bar in order to pick up the confidence-boosting victory ahead of their Crown Jewel Tag Team Championship match.

The New Day enjoys dressing up and has made a career out of it throughout their time as a group, but this was considered one of their best efforts since the crowd in attendance reacted loudly to The Brood's music.

What's next?

The New Day challenge The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships this Friday at Crown Jewel after the trio lost their titles to Cesaro and Sheamus at SmackDown 1000 and decided to cash in their rematch clause in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think The New Day will reclaim their titles in The Middle East? Have your say in the comments section below...

