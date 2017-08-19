WWE News: The New Day hail The Usos as their greatest rivals

The New Day had words of high praise for The Usos.

The New Day have been involved in a long-running feud with The Usos.

What’s the story?

In a recent SummerSlam promotional media session, The New Day hailed The Usos as their greatest rivals.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, Kofi Kingston asserted that The Usos were at the top alongside them. He added that the New Day vs Usos feud had allowed both teams to do some amazing things inside and outside the ring.

Additionally, Big E stated that although The Usos had been around for a long time in the WWE, their heel turn had helped them enjoy a significant resurgence from a character and in-ring perspective.

In case you didn’t know…

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) are the reigning WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

On the other hand, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) are involved in a feud with the aforementioned trio over the blue brand’s tag team belts— in a rivalry that has seen the two teams bring out the best in each other.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about his team’s feud with The Usos, Kofi Kingston explained that both teams had done a ton of great work inside and outside the ring, courtesy their ongoing rivalry. He added that it was not only the ring-work but also the mic-skills/promo work that served to make a rivalry great.

On that note, Kofi asserted that The Usos had really come into their own with a whole new integration of their characters and that he was happy that both teams had hit their respective peaks, stating:

“I think iron sharpens iron and as they at their peak. It’s crazy to think they’ve been on the roster for six or seven years, and they could always go, but now from a character perspective and an in-ring perspective they’ve never been hotter. We need the perfect foils and enemies to go against and they are that right now.”

What’s next?

The New Day are set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos in the SummerSlam Kick-Off Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with The New Day here. Their assessment of The Usos is spot-on, as it is only after they were repackaged as heels that Jimmy and Jey truly seem to have hit their stride.

