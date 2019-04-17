×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: The New Day officially replaces Big E

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
144   //    17 Apr 2019, 07:29 IST

Though they were successful last week, Big E suffered an injury in tag team action
Though they were successful last week, Big E suffered an injury in tag team action

What's the story?

On SmackDown Live tonight, the New Day officially revealed that Big E was out with an injury. With no big man in their corner, an unlikely ally jumped in to fill the void.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Big E was injured in a tag team match up featuring the New Day taking on The Bar and Raw's Drew McIntyre. Over the week, E made the official announcement, stating that he'd need some time off and would be away for a while.

With Kofi Kingston now carrying the top title on SmackDown Live, and several targets on his back now that he's at the top of the mountain, losing Big E was bad news for more than one reason. However, on SmackDown Live tonight, another big man decided to step up and take his place.

The show opened with the Kevin Owens Show. The Prizefighter was met with a nonstop showing of praise from the Montreal crowd, but had to cut it short in order to introduce his guests, the New Day. 

Eventually, after beating around the bush a bit, Owens asked if he could take over Big E's place tonight. After all, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were set to take on Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and it was unknown what kind of pain and torture they had in store for the duo. While it took some convincing, Woods and Kingston eventually agreed to let Kevin Owens take Big E's spot.

The heart of the matter

Later on in the night, the tag team match between the New Day and Nakamura & Rusev was changed into a six-man tag team match, adding Kevin Owens and Cesaro to it, respectively. With Owens, now known as Big O in their corner, The New Day managed to overcome the brutal brawling trio. Kevin Owens even got in on some classic New Day spots and took part in the Unicorn Stampede.

What's next?

Though he helped Xavier Woods and the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeat Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro, one has to wonder if there are ulterior motives to the former Universal Champion's actions. After all, he's not called the Prizefighter for nothing. Could he be eyeing Kingston's new title, or is this just a one-time thing?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
WWE News: Big E reveals if the New Day will split up or turn heel
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Big E injured, hints at absence from WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Exclusive: The New Day says all three of them could be Champions at WrestleMania & more! 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big E comments on his knee injury
RELATED STORY
5 Changes WWE Could Make To The New Day
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to rumors of New Day breakup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big E reveals why Kofi Kingston is getting his push on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 directions for Xavier Woods post Big E's injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals that the New Day told Vince McMahon they'd make anything work
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-up: 4 reasons why New Day won’t break up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us