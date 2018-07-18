WWE News: The New Day release statement on Hulk Hogan's return to WWE

Kofi Kingston talks about Hulk Hogan's return

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame on Sunday after more than three years on the outside of the company, but it appears that not all of the WWE roster are happy about his return.

In case you didn't know...

WWE released Hogan after racist comments were leaked a few years ago and the company decided to play it safe and distance themselves from the situation. Hogan apologized for the comments which he said were recorded without his knowledge but it has taken a while for WWE to be able to move past this and put Hogan back into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Many WWE stars were offended by the comments that Hogan made and even though it's been reported that he has apologized once again to the WWE locker room, some WWE stars are not ready to forgive and forget.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan was backstage at Extreme Rules and some of the issues within the company have now been fixed, but The New Day still reportedly feel indifferent when it comes to him being put back into the Hall of Fame and Kofi Kingston recently released a statement on behalf of his group.

"How do we feel? Indifferent. We are not happy, or sad, angry or resentful. Who WWE puts into the HOF is totally and completely up to the company and from a career standpoint, there is no argument on whether or not Hogan should have his place. We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history and evolution of the business without mentioning his name and accolades."

Kingston stated that this would be the only statement that they would make regarding Hogan and talked about how the group felt based on the comments that were released.

"On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made. But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell."

Kingston ended the statement by confirming that Hogan's reinstatement wouldn't change anything within the group, their ability to perform or " To deliver an entertaining product each week for our fan base."

What's next?

Hogan was backstage at Extreme Rules but he didn't feature, it is unknown as to whether or not the former World Champion will return to the company in a physical manner in the coming months, but what is known is that The New Day will not let his presence affect the way they do their jobs.

