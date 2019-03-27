WWE News: The New Day's emotional reaction to Kofi Kingston securing his WrestleMania match (VIDEO)

What's the story?

The New Day is the longest-reigning faction in WWE and they've seen many ups and downs. They've won multiple championships and accolades, but March 26, 2019, will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest moments in the faction's history.

The New Day went through 5 other teams to secure Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania spot. In an emotional video WWE posted on Twitter, the New Day react to making history.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston's road to WrestleMania has been filled with twists and turns. From not even being anywhere close to WWE title contention, he took an opportunity and seized it, winning the hearts of the WWE Universe and the locker room.

However, Vince McMahon has been a major foil to Kingston's WWE title aspirations, constantly putting hurdle after hurdle in front of him. However, Kofi Kingston overcame the first hurdle, a gauntlet match, only to be screwed over again.

This week, Vince McMahon gave him another opportunity, but it was upto Xavier Woods and Big E to overcome five other teams to earn him a WWE title opportunity. They successfully did so.

The heart of the matter

In an emotional talk between the three of them, The New Day reflected on their journey that led up to Kofi Kingston's biggest moment. They spoke about their unity, always having each other's backs, and sacrificing for one another so that Kofi Kingston could get his opportunity.

The five-minute conversation saw all three members on the verge of tears, unable to hold back the emotions of the moment. We don't blame them at all because it's been an emotional journey, even for the WWE Universe watching.

What's next?

KofiMania is less than two weeks away. It's set to be the biggest match of his career, and as Big E mentioned, we're on the cusp of one of the most historic moments in WWE history.

