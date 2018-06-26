WWE News: The official WWE Twitter account follows Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks

Is this a sign of something more major to come or no big deal at all?

Let the speculation begin...

What's the story?

The WWE Twitter account has an astounding 10.3 million followers, but who they follow is much more exclusive (386 accounts). A very interesting name was followed by the WWE Twitter account on Monday, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks have made appearances in the WWE before. In 2008, Matt Jackson lost to Chuck Palumbo and Big Show in squash matches on SmackDown. In 2011, Matt and Nick had a tryout with the WWE.

The heart of the matter...

Take a look at the screenshot of the WWE Twitter page (from a computer browser) showing their most recent accounts followed:

A screenshot of the WWE's official Twitter page...

Right after WWE India, there is Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks as the most recent follow by the account. It's pure speculation at this point as to why the WWE account is falling Matt.

It could be related to The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) taking on The New Day in Street Fighter V at Capcom's booth at E3 where they are asking for permission to use footage of the event on their social media channels or television.

It could also mean that there are discussions going on to bring The Young Bucks into the WWE; which would be a major signing for the tag team division. Either way, it is definitely an interesting development that was noticed this afternoon.

What's next?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further details on the matter. As for what's next with the Young Bucks, they will be taking on Mark and Jay Briscoe for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships at Best In The World this Friday, June 29th from Baltimore, Maryland.

After the highly publicized cease and desist the WWE sent the Young Bucks for their Too Sweet hand gesture, it'll be interesting to see if the two sides have made up.

Would you love to see The Young Bucks on WWE? Have your say in the comments.