WWE News: Name of person who came up with the name 'Great Balls of Fire' revealed

What’s the story?

In an interview with the Dallas Observer, Kurt Angle revealed that it was WWE boss Vince McMahon who came up with the idea of using the phrase ‘Great Balls of Fire’ as the name for WWE’s RAW’s upcoming pay-per-view event.

Angle explained that McMahon found the name hilarious and loves it so much that it’s very likely the Great Balls of Fire PPV becomes an annual event for the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE’s PPV event for July 9th, 2017 was initially rumoured to be named ‘Bad Blood’. However, the promotion would send shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling community by declaring the name of the aforementioned pay-per-view to be ‘Great Balls of Fire’.

Besides, the WWE has also roped in the services of legendary singer Jerry Lee Lewis, as his song Great Balls of Fire is being used as the official theme song for the event.

The heart of the matter

The WWE has also acquired usage rights for the event as regards the phrase ‘Great Balls of Fire’ since said phrase had been previously trademarked by Lewis. Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle explained how the WWE higher-ups decided to name the July 9th PPV, adding-

“That’s (Great Balls of Fire) a pretty incredible name for a wrestling show, isn’t it? The head honcho Vince McMahon thought that the name was hilarious, and that’s pretty much the entire story.”

“You never know when it comes to Vince, but he’s usually right, so we trust him. Vince loves the name, so I expect it to become an annual event.”

What’s next?

The RAW brand-exclusive Great Balls of Fire PPV will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th.

Author’s take:

Well, not many people can name an event promoted by their company as…well, Great Balls of Fire, and get away with it. Kudos to Vince McMahon for being one of the most risk-taking, devil-may-care promoters, in the history of sports-entertainment.