WWE News: The Revival present backstage at Raw

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were spotted backstage doing 'Top Guy' things.

07 Jun 2017

The Revival debuted on Raw after Wrestlemania

What’s the news?

This past Monday night, WWE delivered a solid episode of Raw which included a match between Reigns and Bray Wyatt, Miz’s Intercontinental title comeback tour celebration, the continuation of Angle receiving mysterious texts segment, appearances by Big Show and Paul Heyman and the main event between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins.

All these segments contributed to one of the better episodes of Monday Night Raw that we have witnessed in recent memory.

However, there was one more interesting detail that most of you must have missed. During the segment when Mike Rome was trying to interview General Manager Kurt Angle, The Revival could be seen in the background chatting with each other.

In case you didn’t know...

This is the third consecutive appearance made by the former NXT Tag Team Champions on Raw after remaining absent for almost a month.

The Revival debuted on Raw after Wrestlemania and remained on its roster after the Superstar Shakeup. The self-proclaimed ‘Top Guys’ have not performed since last month on the red brand as Dash Wilder is recovering from a broken jaw which he suffered at an NXT live event.

Two weeks ago, Enzo Amore was found lying in the backstage area. When inquired, he said that he was attacked by someone whom he couldn’t see. The Revival appeared on the Raw last week and falsified the claims of them being the assaulters of Enzo Amore even though they were present backstage.

Last week, Big Cass told Kurt Angle that he was convinced that The Revival were the attackers of his partner.

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the mystery attacker(s) of Enzo Amore. The speculated list of potential attackers includes Apollo Crews, The Revival and Big Cass himself.

This week Big Cass was on the receiving end of an assault. Due to this, Enzo partnered with Big Show and went on to defeat Anderson and Gallows in a tag team match. After coming to the backstage area, Show and Enzo were greeted by an unhappy Big Cass who raised his doubts over Big Show’s involvement in the attacks on him and his partner.

What has not been pointed out explicitly on this week’s Raw, so far, was the Revival’s appearance. Whilst Kurt Angle was making his way out of the arena, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson could be seen standing in the background.

The two figures between Kurt Angle and Mike Rome are indeed The Revival

The Revival made a similar background appearance two weeks ago on Raw when Sasha Banks was being interviewed. This was the third consecutive week when either Enzo or Cass were attacked and this was also the third consecutive week where The Revival made an appearance backstage.

What’s next?

The Revival could be revealed to be the mystery attackers of Enzo and Cass in the coming weeks, although Cass could very easily be the culprit as well.

Author’s take

The aforementioned program is definitely one of the intriguing storylines currently running on Raw. Including the mysterious text segments between Corey Graves and Kurt Angle and the mystery attacker segments involving Big Cass, Enzo Amore and The Revival, has definitely added the required edge to the Raw brand’s storytelling which was so desperately required.

