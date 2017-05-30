WWE News: The Revival return to Monday Night Raw

What do the Top Guys have to say about being spotted last week?

The Top Guys are officially back on Monday Night Raw

What’s the story?

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival were spotted last week on Monday Night Raw, but this week they made a more public appearance during a backstage interview.

In case you didn’t know...

The Revival rose to fame in NXT and are considered by many to be one of the best modern tag teams in the industry. They were the first and only team to win the NXT Tag Ream Championships twice with both title reigns lasting over 160 days.

The Top Guys made their debut on the main roster by answering an open challenge from The New Day, but have yet to do much else on Raw after Wilder suffered a fractured jaw.

The heart of the matter

Many fans believed The Revival being spotted last week on Raw was a possible sign that they were responsible for attacking Enzo Amore. The Revival initially denied being on Raw but eventually admitted to being on the show once confronted with the video.

However, the team denied any involvement in Enzo’s attacks claiming that the Certified G wasn’t on their radar.

What’s next?

After that segment, Big Cass confronted Raw Commentator Corey Graves after Graves implied that Cass was responsible. Shortly after this, it was revealed that Enzo was attacked again.

The Revival could be the culprits in these assaults, but there’s also a chance that Cass is using The Revival as a smoke screen to avoid suspicion. Regardless of who’s responsible, the reveal isn’t likely to happen until later this summer.

Author’s take

It’s good to see The Top Guys back on the flagship show even if they aren’t wrestling just yet. Both men will be back in a wrestling ring in the near future and the development of this feud with Enzo and Cass is making for some good television.

So for the time being, just seeing the Top Guys on Raw is good enough.

