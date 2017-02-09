WWE News: The Revival talks about their characters being real

The former NXT Tag Team Champions claim that they have a huge chip on their shoulder.

09 Feb 2017

Revival are former two times NXT Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival recently gave an interview to ESPN. Speaking for his team during the interview, one-half of the Tag Team Scott Dawson claimed that whatever they do at NXT is not just playing characters, and added that they have a huge chip on their shoulders.

In case you didn't know...

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder signed with NXT at different times but were later paired as a team in mid-2014. They initially wrestled under the name The Mechanics as a team which was later changed to The Revival.

Since debuting, their team has been highly successful in the developmental territory of WWE. They have won the NXT Tag Team Championships on two different occasions and were also chosen as the tag team of the year in the 2016 NXT Year End awards.

You can watch the highlights of their match against DIY from NXT Takeover: Toronto below which won the 2016 match of the year award in NXT Year End Awards:

The heart of the matter

During the interview, the duo talked about many things including being called old school, being average looking and more. Talking about their characters, Dawson claimed that it's not just a character:

“There is a huge chip on my shoulder, and I don’t hold a grudge against anybody else, but I know how good The Revival is and I know what we can do and what we can accomplish. So I want to stop you there and say I can 100 percent fully guarantee it’s not a character.”

What's next?

The Revival is considered one of the best tag teams in not just NXT but the whole WWE roster. Given their success in the Development Territory of WWE, it looks only a matter of time before they make a shift to the Main Roster.

Although currently there are no talks of them being called up, the fans might have to wait some more time before they can see the duo wrestling at either SmackDown or Raw.

Sportskeeda's take

The Revival has produced some of the best tag team matches in the history of NXT. Fans hope that when they get called up, they will replicate their success in the Main Roster as well.

