WWE News: The Riott Squad gets matching tattoos ahead of Super Show-Down

The Riott Squad is all geared up for the biggest match of their careers

What's the story?

WWE Raw superstars Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan took to their official Instagram handles recently in order to show-off their new matching tattoos.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad made its main roster debut on the 21st of November, 2018 on an episode of SmackDown Live when the three women first attacked Becky Lynch and Naomi and then later that night, interrupted a SmackDown Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

Shortly afterward, The Riott Squad was eventually drafted to Monday Night Raw as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up and started a feud with the returning Bella Twins; who would form an alliance with Ronda Rousey, thus eventually leading to a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

The heart of the matter

Over the course of the past several weeks, The Riott Squad's newly ignited feud with Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins has been the center of attention on the Raw Women's Division and prior to tomorrow night's first ever WWE show in Australia, all three members of The Riott Squad have gotten matching tattoos which you can check out below:

The Riott Squad's new piece of matching ink obviously marks the date of their main roster debut, as Liv Morgan, in particular, stated that "the squad is forever", one day prior to the biggest match of their careers.

What's next?

With The Riott Squad, all set to complete their one-year anniversary on the main roster, the menacing trio of Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan are now all set to shift their focus towards tomorrow night's WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia.

This quite arguably is one of the biggest matches for the trio of Riott, Logan, and Morgan who are now all set to step into the ring with the current Raw Women's Champion in the form of Ronda Rousey, the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time in Nikki Bella, and former Divas Champion Brie Bella.

