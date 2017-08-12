WWE News: The Rock alters his legendary Brahma Bull tattoo and explains the story behind the changes

The Brahma Bull tattoo has evolved.

The Rock gets work done on his iconic Brahma Bull tattoo.

What’s the story?

WWE legend The Rock has added to the iconic ‘Brahma Bull’ tattoo on his right arm.

The Great One also let the fans in on the changes he made to the Brahma Bull tattoo and explained that every detail was a reflection of his own personal history. Here are the before and after pictures:

In case you didn’t know…

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

His run with the WWE, particularly during the Attitude Era and the Monday Night Wars, played a pivotal role in helping the WWE reach the zenith of its existence.

The heart of the matter

The Rock happens to be one of the highest-grossing stars in Hollywood today and has been quite open about the financial struggles he and his loved ones underwent early on in his life. The former WWE Champion addressed the peaks and troughs he’s been through while detailing the story behind his new tattoo. A few excerpts from his statements have been outlined below:

“Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done…”

“Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned.”

Furthermore, he encouraged his fellow ‘Positive Disrupters’ to be the instrument of change; to live, learn, evolve and grow.

What’s next?

The Rock is presently busy with his movie obligations but can return to the WWE in the months to come, particularly as we inch closer to the Royal Rumble marking the commencement of our journey on the Road To Wrestlemania.

Nevertheless, no confirmation of the Great One’s immediate return to the WWE has been made as of this time.

Author’s take

The Rock is a great example of a man who trucked through prejudices that the mainstream media had about professional wrestlers.

Given the lack of star-power, that the WWE’s facing right now, I’d love to see them bring back The Rock for a 3-4 month run starting at the Rumble a few months later.

