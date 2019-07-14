WWE News: The Rock and Roman Reigns in heartfelt exchange following Hobbs & Shaw premiere

The Rock and Roman Reigns hit the red carpet yesterday

What's the story?

Roman Reigns will make his Hollywood acting debut alongside The Rock in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw upon its release next month - and he joined his co-star on the red carpet last night for the premiere of his first-ever movie.

Afterward, the pair exchanged some heartwarming messages on Twitter regarding their journey together.

In case you didn't know...

A couple of weeks back, the build-up for Reigns' cinema debut was ramped up by Brisk, who announced a new campaign in collaboration with Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious spin-off movie starring Roman Reigns and The Rock

The video sees the introduction of Brisk's new Can of Whup A** - a limited edition product inspired by The Rock's character Luke Hobbs' catchphrase in the film's trailer.

Roman Reigns also spoke with AOL to promote the commercial and The Big Dog opened up about his movie role and potential acting career overall, revealing that The Rock originally didn't even know that he was trying out for the role.

I had heard about the project and figured I'd just read for it, see how it goes, I don't think Dwayne actually knew I was reading for it or interested in it at the beginning. Once my tape went out and they were happy with it, fairly serious [about me coming on], I think they told DJ [Dwayne Johnson] that I was in the hunt. It was pretty neat to go through the regular process and then see what happens once someone like Dwayne gets his fingerprints on something.

The heart of the matter

Following the premiere of Hobbs & Shaw, Reigns opened up on Twitter about the opportunity, and teased a speech that The Rock had made about him.

It is an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of this project and to represent our culture. I am so grateful for this privilege and I will do my best to live up to the humbling words @TheRock said this evening. #HobbsAndShaw is a fun ride, can’t wait for you to see it Aug 2nd. pic.twitter.com/YVqDm3Il6z — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 14, 2019

The Rock then responded with more compliments about The Big Dog.

Meant every word I said, brother. Your humility & ambition are just a few of the inspiring qualities you have. The challenges you’ve overcome inspire all who know your story. Keep kickin’ ass and way to command the screen last night in #HobbsAndShaw 👏🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/L91NA2zH8Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 14, 2019

What's next?

The film is scheduled to be released on August 2nd, 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hobbs & Shaw? Let us know in the comments below...