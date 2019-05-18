WWE News: The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin share incredibly heartwarming exchange

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 649 // 18 May 2019, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the biggest icons in wrestling history

What's the story?

There's no doubt about it, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are undoubtedly two of the biggest icons in the history of professional wrestling.

More than that, though, the reason the Attitude Era was so special is that both men were around at the same time - and usually on opposing ends of promo battles and main event matches.

Now, in a heartwarming Twitter exchange, the two men have embraced their past by reminiscing over a photo of when they shared the ring.

In case you didn't know…

Dwayne Johnson may now be one of the biggest stars in the world and, although he still returns to WWE every now and then, those appearances are few and far between.

As for Stone Cold Steve Austin, he's bringing out beers, presenting his own Broken Skull Challenge and hosting his own podcast - and we equally rarely see the Texas Rattlesnake. Perhaps that's what makes both men so special.

However, during the Attitude Era, both men were battling for the spot of top dog in the company, and it's still pretty divided as to which of the two was truly the big kahuna - with WWE lucking out by having two larger-than-life personalities in their prime going head to head.

The heart of the matter

Today, Steve Austin shared a photo on Twitter from a page called '90s WWE. where he and The Rock were sharing the ring - and sharing a beer.

The Rock responded hilariously in an incredibly heartwarming exchange, calling it "the best of times" and hinting that he knew exactly what was coming next - a Stone Cold Stunner!

Oh God by the look on my face I know exactly what’s coming next.......

😂

The. Best. Of. Times. #RockyLovesStunners — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 18, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

Well, who knows if we'll see either of these men back in a WWE ring but, one thing is for sure, their legacies will never be forgotten.

Would you like to see Stone Cold and The Rock back in WWE at some point? Let us know in the comments.