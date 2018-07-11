Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: The Rock believes that his daughter will be a Champion in WWE

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.48K   //    11 Jul 2018, 01:02 IST

The Rock's daughter could be set to follow in his footsteps
The Rock's daughter could be set to follow in his footsteps

What's the story?

The Rock's achievements in a wrestling ring could have inspired his daughter Simone to follow in his footsteps.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock was last seen at WrestleMania 32 when he broke the record for the shortest match at the biggest event of the year when he defeated Erick Rowan. He has since been focused on his acting career, something that prevented him from appearing at WrestleMania 34 back in April where he was supposed to team with Ronda Rousey against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Even though The Rock seemingly isn't open to a return to the squared circle in the coming years, it appears that the former World Champion's daughter could be set to continue her family's legacy.

The heart of the matter

The Rock's oldest daughter Simone is just 16 years old, but in a recent interview on Good Morning America, he revealed that she already has wrestling ambitions. (transcript via Wrestlinginc)

"Yeah, here's the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she's so smart, she's going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model and a Golden Globes Ambassador. Simone is working so hard—and her work has already started—she wants to be a WWE Wrestler."

The Rock even shared the fact that he was willing to support her ambitions to follow in his footsteps.

"I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."

What's next?

Simone will obviously have to train before she steps into the ring in the middle of the current Women's Revolution, but it will be interesting to see if she's able to make an impact at the highest level just like her father.

Would you like to see Simone follow in her father's footsteps? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw The Rock
5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 opponents for The Rock if he returns to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena sends a heartfelt birthday message to...
RELATED STORY
Six Best Moments of Brock Lesnar in the WWE 
RELATED STORY
5 big WWE storylines that backfired
RELATED STORY
Top 10 WWE Superstars with the most Twitter followers
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on why The Rock may never wrestle again 
RELATED STORY
5 recent promos in WWE that were far too real
RELATED STORY
5 best music gimmick WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw star Tweets that 205 Live would be a better...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us