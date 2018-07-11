WWE News: The Rock believes that his daughter will be a Champion in WWE

Phillipa Marie

The Rock's daughter could be set to follow in his footsteps

What's the story?

The Rock's achievements in a wrestling ring could have inspired his daughter Simone to follow in his footsteps.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock was last seen at WrestleMania 32 when he broke the record for the shortest match at the biggest event of the year when he defeated Erick Rowan. He has since been focused on his acting career, something that prevented him from appearing at WrestleMania 34 back in April where he was supposed to team with Ronda Rousey against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Even though The Rock seemingly isn't open to a return to the squared circle in the coming years, it appears that the former World Champion's daughter could be set to continue her family's legacy.

The heart of the matter

The Rock's oldest daughter Simone is just 16 years old, but in a recent interview on Good Morning America, he revealed that she already has wrestling ambitions. (transcript via Wrestlinginc)

"Yeah, here's the crazy thing with my daughter, Simone, she's so smart, she's going into her senior year, she signed with IMG as a model and a Golden Globes Ambassador. Simone is working so hard—and her work has already started—she wants to be a WWE Wrestler."

The Rock even shared the fact that he was willing to support her ambitions to follow in his footsteps.

"I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she's going to be a champ."

What's next?

Simone will obviously have to train before she steps into the ring in the middle of the current Women's Revolution, but it will be interesting to see if she's able to make an impact at the highest level just like her father.

Would you like to see Simone follow in her father's footsteps? Have your say in the comments section below...