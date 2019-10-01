WWE News: The Rock confirmed for SmackDown FOX debut

Finally...!

After weeks of speculation, it looks like the 'Great One' himself, The Rock will be returning to WWE after a three and a half year absence.

It has been too long...

The Rock returned to WWE back in 2011 after a seven-year break to become the biggest star in Hollywood. After wrestling several matches and becoming WWE Champion for the eighth time, Rock began to make fewer appearance for WWE once again.

The Rock did make appearances on special occasions like WrestleMania XXX and 31, along with some surprise appearances on RAW over the next year. The last time we saw The Rock on WWE TV was back in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, where he served as host. Here, The Rock defeated Erick Rowan in eight seconds, and his final match, before fending off the Wyatt Family with help from old nemesis John Cena.

Finally... The Rock has come back to WWE

With the big announcement that WWE SmackDown was moving to FOX on October 4, WWE began to announce some big matches and names for the huge episode. Not only are we to see Brock Lesnar's first televised match since March 2004, but we will also see a high stakes ladder match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, where the loser leaves WWE. Several huge appearances have also been announced, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Goldberg, Sting, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T and more.

We now have one more huge name to add to that staggering list and that is The Rock. In a tweet, The Rock announced he would be returning to WWE for the SmackDown debut on FOX, and there is no place like home.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019