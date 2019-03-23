WWE News: The Rock defends controversial wrestling legend

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 841 // 23 Mar 2019, 09:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The Rock is very vocal on Twitter about relieving his peak days in WWE, never really forgetting where he came from. One legend from the same time period who often gets a lot of flak these days is ex-WWE creative writer Vince Russo.

On Twitter, The Rock came to the defence of Russo and his approach to storylines in the Attitude Era.

In case you didn't know...

Vince Russo was WWE's head creative writer during a good part of the Attitude Era. It was under him that superstars such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock would end up getting their coronations and enjoyed their peak years.

In fact, one such idea of Russo's which many consider the best to date was The Rock's two turns in later 1998. The Rock had organically turned babyface when entering the WWE Championship tournament, with Mankind/Mick Foley being the "corporate pick".

At Survivor Series 1998 in the finals against Foley, Vince McMahon ended up messing with Foley in a recreation of the Montreal Screwjob, giving The Rock his first of many WWE Championships.

Russo would later defect to arch-rivals WCW, where everything just went to the ground as they went out of business and were purchased by the WWF.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet talking about the famous Austin beer truck segment before WrestleMania 15, a fan defended Vince Russo over the negativity he generally faces despite having come up with such great ideas. The Rock defended Russo, and you can read their conversation here.

The Rock naturally has a different perception towards Russo because of how closely they worked and the success they achieved. There's no denying that Russo during the Attitude Era was at his peak, but even so, that was all but a couple of years.

What's next?

Vince Russo will continue doing what he's doing with his podcasts while The Rock will continue his Hollywood success. There's no doubt that The Rock's tweet will do good for Russo's brand.

Advertisement