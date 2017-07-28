WWE News: The Rock explains why he oversells the Stone Cold Stunner

The Rock and Austin had an interesting wager.

The Rock and Stone Cold had one of the most memorable rivalries in professional wrestling history.

What's the story?

On a recent edition of the Handsome Rambler podcast, American comedian and actor Hannibal Buress spoke to Tony Trimm about The Rock’s famous tendency to oversell the Stunner delivered by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Talking with @TonyTrimm about how @TheRock used to sell the shit out of the Stone Cold Stunner on @HandsomeRambler pic.twitter.com/NZRVJ1Geqc — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) July 27, 2017

Apparently, The Great One caught wind of the aforementioned discussion and took to social media in order to reveal the reason behind him over-selling the Stone Cold Stunner:

My dude. Appreciate it HB. Me and @steveaustinBSR used to bet cases of beer on how crazy I could get with my "sell" of his famous Stunner.???????? https://t.co/VtTmqI1jkW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin engaged in one of the most legendary professional wrestling rivalries of all time during the Attitude Era.

It was during their world-famous rivalry that The Rock would over-sell his opponent’s finishing move- the Stone Cold Stunner- by breaking into comical cartwheels and maniacally flopping.

The heart of the matter

The Rock’s over-selling of the Stone Cold Stunner has been a subject of discussion in the professional wrestling community for several years now, and it seems as though The Great One has finally decided to explain why he, more often than not, resorted to over-selling Austin’s signature move.

As per The Brahma Bull himself, he and Austin used to bet cases of beer on how wildly he could exaggerate the effect of the Stone Cold Stunner.

What's next?

The Rock is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations, but he does make sporadic appearances in the WWE.

Meanwhile, Steve Austin remains retired from in-ring competition, but he also returns to the WWE for various non-wrestling appearances.

Author's take

Well, The Rock’s overselling of the Stunner is just something that never gets old, and a part of their rivalry that made it all the more fun.

Although Steve Austin may not be medically cleared to compete owing to the serious nature of his injuries, we hope to see The Brahman Bull in the lead-up to WrestleMania 34 next year.

