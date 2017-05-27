WWE News: The Rock issues stern response to the negative reviews to his new movie

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is fired up over the negative reactions for his movie. The Great One issued a stern response to critics.

What’s the story?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is apparently fired up over the negative reviews for his newly released Hollywood movie Baywatch. Rocky issued a stern response to movie critics who, as per several entertainment outlets, are having a field day criticising the action-comedy movie.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock is one of the highest-grossing stars in Hollywood and widely regarded as the most successful athletes in any sport to have made a triumphant transition to the film industry.

The 45-year old former WWE champion is featured in several multi-million dollar movies this year including The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch and his upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The heart of the matter

Popular American movie/TV critic website Rotten Tomatoes is said to have given Rocky’s movie Baywatch a 20% approval rating on its website – a score that’s considered very low for the average Hollywood movie. The critic consensus is as follows:

"Baywatch takes its source material's jiggle factor to R-rated levels, but lacks the original's campy charm -- and leaves its charming stars flailing in the shallows."

Not one to shy away from criticism and confrontation, the Rock responded-

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready . Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

Besides, with several fans and a few critics as well giving Baywatch the ‘thumbs up’, the Brahma Bull signed off in his usual Jabroni-beating style:

@Colm17OB Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

star review. Thanks for "gettin' it". We're #Baywatch! Big, sexy, dysfunctional summer fun. And Zac w/ his 28pack abs. #asshole https://t.co/tJogzeGY5u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

What’s next?

Dwayne Johnson works a hectic schedule with several Hollywood offerings on his plate, however, still finds the time to make WWE appearances for the millions and millions of the Rock’s fans.

For now, fans of the Great One can catch him at your nearest theatre/ cinema hall starring in Baywatch which also features Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron, former international beauty queen Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

Author’s take

Just like the popular internet saying goes – Haters gonna hate! The Rock has proved his mettle both in the WWE ring as well as in the mean, treacherous gullies of Tinseltown.

Like and dislike is subjective and the critics’ opinions – be that as they may – don’t seem to be having that big of an effect on the movie as a whole. As for a WWE return, the promotion really does need some star-power right about now, and it would definitely benefit by the Rock coming back, albeit for a few appearances.

