WWE News: The Rock gives AJ Styles feedback after Stone Cold Stunner on Raw

Steve Austin appeared at MSG for the first time in two decades

Many people expected “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to be on the receiving end of an attack from Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” on the September 9 episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden.

However, as it turned out, the WWE Hall of Famer did not get involved in a confrontation with Wyatt. Instead, he successfully moderated a contract signing between Universal Championship rivals Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman before being interrupted by AJ Styles.

With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by his side, “The Phenomenal One” made various derogatory remarks towards Austin, who watched on as Rollins and Strowman began to attack all three members of The O.C.

When Styles gained the upper hand in the brawl, the cocky United States Champion taunted Rollins and Strowman from inside the ring.

He then turned around and received one of the most iconic finishers in WWE history – the Stone Cold Stunner – from “The Texas Rattlesnake”.

Writing on Twitter after the show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson congratulated both men on the Stunner and said Styles’ ‘sell’ – the way in which he received the move – was “a thing of beauty”.

Yeah AJ - YOU HEAR HIM TALKIN TO YOU HILLBILLY BOY!!!! (lil’ inside attitude era joke). Real talk that Stunner back bump, flip into a scissors ✂️ sell was a thing of beauty 😂 🙌🏾

Way to bring the house down boys!

👏🏾👏🏾 🍻 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 10, 2019

Some of the greatest Stunners of all time came in the Attitude Era when Austin hit his finisher on The Rock, so words of praise from “The Great One” should not be taken lightly.

What’s next for AJ Styles in WWE?

Raw ended with AJ Styles teaming with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a losing effort against Cedric Alexander, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders.

Moving forward, the rules of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15 state that every current Champion in WWE must put their title on the line at the event.

Although it has not yet been announced, Styles will almost certainly be facing Alexander in a United States Championship match on the show.

