WWE News: The Rock gives high praise to current WWE Superstar

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 861 // 13 Jun 2019, 23:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

What's the story:

Future WWE Hall of Famer, multi-time WWE Champion and Hollywood Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had some heartfelt words for a particular WWE Superstar that is near and dear to him.

In case you didn't know:

Roman Reigns, who is not only considered to be the face of the WWE but also a close cousin to The Rock, co-starred in the movie "Hobbs & Shaw". Production on the movie started during Reigns' hiatus from the WWE due to his ongoing battle with Leukemia, which is now in remission.

The move stars The Rock as Federal Agent "Luke Hobbs", Jason Statham as "Deckard Shaw", both returning leads from the Fast and the Furious franchise. Roman Reigns' character will be one of the brothers to Luke Hobbs in a supporting role.

The heart of the matter:

The Rock took to his Instagram account to share some heartwarming words about Roman Reigns, where he talked about his work ethic and how good of a person Roman is outside of the ring. You can tell from the sincerity in his words how proud The Rock is of Roman Reigns and all that he has accomplished.

What's next:

The Rock is currently working on various films, including production on the Fast and the Furious spinoff: "Hobbs & Shaw".

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Reigns is scheduled to have a match against McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds in two weeks time. The match was made based on the interference from McIntyre, when he interfered and cost Reigns his match against Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown after connecting with the Claymore Kick.

Continue to follow and support us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates as well as results!