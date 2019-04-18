WWE News: The Rock makes the cover of Time Magazine

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 44 // 18 Apr 2019, 18:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The People's Champ

What's the story?

The Rock recently made the cover of Time Magazine and Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to provide his reaction.

In case you didn't know...

What's left to say about The Rock? Dwayne Johnson, as he is known in Hollywood, is one of the biggest entertainers in the world. He went from being WWE Superstar to Hollywood's biggest movie star to being the biggest name in entertainment.

He's now an actor, producer, entrepreneur and still shows up in WWE every now and again. The Rock's net worth is in the millions and his hit HBO show 'Ballers' has already been renewed for a fifth season. Interestingly enough, he was also a producer on the recent DC release, Shazam. It's been suggested he will be playing Black Adam in the sequel.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also produced the Paige biopic 'Fighting with my Family', which portrayed Paige's move from England to the WWE and what it took for her to become a WWE Superstar.

The heart of the matter

As reported, The Rock made the cover of Time Magazine and he took to Instagram to provide his reaction and thank 'The People.' Here's what he had to say:-

I’m boundlessly humbled and honored to grace the cover of Time. I’ve been quite the lucky man over the decades to have such a successful career, but it’s only due to the deep connection I have with the fans, the audience - the people.

To have success at something is one thing, but to have global positive influence on people’s lives is the greatest and most powerful strength one could ever have. Thank you TIME Magazine for this exceptional honor. And most importantly, thank you to my one and only boss - the people.

Our connection will always remind me that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

What's next?

It's unclear when The Rock will return to WWE but you can catch him in the upcoming film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which will be released on August 02, 2019.