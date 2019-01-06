WWE News: The Rock n' Sock Connection reunite on Twitter
What's the story
The Rock and Mick Foley (Mankind) are two of the most recognizable icons and legends in the history of the WWE. Their friendship. Their rivalry. The insane matches these two men shared together over the years. One of which, in fact, will forever hold a special place in the hearts of both men forever.
In case you didn't know...
Over twenty years ago, The Rock would defend his WWF Championship title against Mick Foley (Mankind) on the January 4th, 1999 edition of "Raw is War". The match was set up following a series of events that led up to this fateful night, notwithstanding how The Rock won the WWF Championship title in controversial fashion during the "Deadly Games" tournament at the Survivor Series, in November 1998, resulting in a double turn with Mankind being screwed over by The Rock (who turned heel) and The Corporation, consisting of Mr. McMahon, Shane McMahon, Pat Patterson and Gerald Briscoe. Their long awaited rematch would take place on the first RAW of 1999.
The heart of the matter
Mankind and The Rock reunited through both Twitter and a WWE series entitled: "Revisited", highlighting their match with new comments by Mick Foley, along with a Twitter response directed at Mick from The Rock. Mick returns to the site where the match took place at the DCU Center in Worchester, MA.
Mick Foley would comment on the remarks made by WCW's Tony Schiavone in regard to the sarcastic comment: "That will put butts in the seats", a line that was fed over the microphone from WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff during the live episode of WCW Monday Nitro.
Keep in mind, during these days WCW aired Nitro live versus RAW, which were usually taped a week or so in advance, allowing Bischoff and WCW the advantage of getting the results and spoiling them on the air.
"The words by Tony Schiavone, as encouraged by Eric Bischoff, definitely stung but in the long run was the best thing that could've possibly happened."
What's next
The Rock is currently hosting a new series on NBC titled "Titan Games", airing on Thursday nights. Mick Foley has been taking it easy, attending the recent UFC 232 event and doing autograph signings for various wrestling promotions.