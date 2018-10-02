Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: The Rock offered huge amount of money for Saudi Arabia appearance

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    02 Oct 2018, 21:50 IST

The
The Great One

What's the story?

The Rock has reportedly been offered US$20 Million to appear at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia as a champion, in 2019.

In case you didn't know

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, holding the World Championship on several occasions.

His initial run saw him go from a young blue-chipper to one of the most despised heels as a part of The Corporation, to one of the most beloved wrestlers ever.

After leaving WWE, The Rock entered Hollywood under real name Dwayne Johnson, and has become one of the highest earning stars in history.

In 2011 The Rock returned to WWE, and has had a series of matches, the latest at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Earlier this year, the WWE hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the first WWE event in the country since a ten-year deal was struck.

The heart of the matter

According to The Dirty Sheets, the Saudi General Sports Authority wishes to see The People's Champion carry gold when the company travels to the Middle East in the summer of 2019.

Whilst the numbers aren't precise, it has been reported that US$24 million would book The Rock to work two shows over 3 weeks next April.

This number would increase to US$26 million if The Rock appeared in the nation as a champion.

Whilst it is unknown what match he would have, the WWE are reportedly hoping for a The Rock vs Roman Reigns storyline in the near future, with a match at WrestleMania 35 possible.

What's next?

WWE will have their Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November this year, the second event since the deal between the nation and WWE.

A WWE 'World Cup' event has been announced for the show, as well as a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman.

Are you excited about the possibility of The Rock being champion again? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Rock
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
WWE Rumor: Brock Lesnar To Be Paid Millions For His Saudi...
RELATED STORY
5 Legends Who May Return For A Saudi Arabia WWE Show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar added to Universal Championship...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock and Vince McMahon could reach a...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why John Cena is the Greatest Wrestler of All Time
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Incredible amount that Brock Lesnar earns...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason revealed for Shawn Michaels' return
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details about Brock Lesnar's next...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge Universal Championship Match Announced For...
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE could do with Shawn Michaels' return on RAW...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us