WWE News: The Rock offered huge amount of money for Saudi Arabia appearance

The Great One

What's the story?

The Rock has reportedly been offered US$20 Million to appear at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia as a champion, in 2019.

In case you didn't know

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, holding the World Championship on several occasions.

His initial run saw him go from a young blue-chipper to one of the most despised heels as a part of The Corporation, to one of the most beloved wrestlers ever.

After leaving WWE, The Rock entered Hollywood under real name Dwayne Johnson, and has become one of the highest earning stars in history.

In 2011 The Rock returned to WWE, and has had a series of matches, the latest at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Earlier this year, the WWE hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the first WWE event in the country since a ten-year deal was struck.

The heart of the matter

According to The Dirty Sheets, the Saudi General Sports Authority wishes to see The People's Champion carry gold when the company travels to the Middle East in the summer of 2019.

Whilst the numbers aren't precise, it has been reported that US$24 million would book The Rock to work two shows over 3 weeks next April.

This number would increase to US$26 million if The Rock appeared in the nation as a champion.

Whilst it is unknown what match he would have, the WWE are reportedly hoping for a The Rock vs Roman Reigns storyline in the near future, with a match at WrestleMania 35 possible.

What's next?

WWE will have their Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November this year, the second event since the deal between the nation and WWE.

A WWE 'World Cup' event has been announced for the show, as well as a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman.

