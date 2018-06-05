WWE News: The Rock offers advice to top NXT Superstar

This should be a major confidence booster for this particular NXT star.

The Rock

What’s the story?

Veteran Pro Wrestler and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently took it to his official Twitter handle in order to praise WWE NXT Superstar and up and coming Kiwi prospect Dakota Kai.

In case you didn’t know…

Dakota Kai initially signed with the WWE back in December of 2016 and within the following months, the Kiwi superstar was officially announced as one of the entrants in the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament, where she was eventually eliminated in the quarter-final stage by eventual winner Kairi Sane.

In early January, Kai engaged in a feud with current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, who seemingly injured Kai’s arm as part of their storyline and earlier this week on NXT TV. Dakota once again had the uphill task of battling ‘The Queen of Spades’, but this time with the NXT Women’s Championship on the line. However, Kai eventually failed to dethrone Baszler after she fell to the Kirifuda Clutch.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with WWE.com, NXT star Dakota Kai claimed that it was legendary WWE superstar The Rock, who initially captivated the Kiwi star while she was growing as a fan of Professional Wrestling.

“My brother was the one who actually got me into WWE. He watched it all the time, and I started to watch with him. I was hooked on The Rock and his ability to captivate an audience. From there, one of my friends I used to do athletics with told me about a local company that needed more girls. That was in 2007, and I haven’t looked back since.”- Kai recently told WWE.com

In response, The Rock wrote on Twitter that he’s definitely looking forward to following the path of Dakota Kai in WWE and how she evolves herself within the company.

‘The People’s Champion’, in addition, also advised Kai to always have fun, work hard, and to stay away from all the backstage politics.

Very cool and flattering @DakotaKai_WWE. Thank you! Look forward to following your career. Work extremely hard, have FUN in the ring performing for the fans and always stay above bullshit backstage politics 😉🤙🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/OI4PTiW20I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018

What’s next?

Dakota Kai is currently working under WWE’s developmental brand of NXT and continues to impress everyone with her amazing in-ring abilities.

Do you think Dakota Kai has what it takes to make it to the main WWE roster? Tell us in the comments below!