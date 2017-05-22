WWE News: The Rock performs spoof WWE promo for Saturday Night Live

The Rock joins the Five Timer's Club after hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.

The Rock during his WWE themed segment on SNL

What’s the story?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live and it was full of memorable of memorable segments like the spoof WWE promo with The Rock playing a pro wrestler called ‘Coco Watch Out’ who takes way too many uncalled-for shots at his opponent, Trashyard Mutt who turns out to be his long-lost twin brother by the end of it.

In case you didn’t know



The Rock made his acting debut with the Mummy Returns where he played Mathayus a.k.a The Scorpion King which led him to his immediately next acting venture and spinoff from the previous movie, The Scorpion King where he played the titular antihero.

Dwayne has appeared in countless movies since then with the most recent ones being the Fast and Furious franchise and the Baywatch remake set to release later this year.

The heart of the matter



The Rock hosted SNL for the fifth time which led to his induction in the prestigious Five Timer’s Club by Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin who are also members of the said club.

The show went on to be one of the best SNL episodes in recent history and one of the segments was a spoof of the way WWE shoots their out of ring promos. The hilarious segment and a few others can be seen below.

You can find all the segments from the week’s show on SNL’s YouTube.com page.

What’s next?



The Rock addressed the recent rumours that he is running for the president of the United States only to jokingly confirm that he’s ”in”. He even picked his running mate, Tom Hanks. All of this is a joke of course, and not to be taken too seriously. But it is fun to imagine that The Rock could be the future president of the USA.

Writer’s take



This was one of my favourite episodes of SNL and the inclusion of Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin only made it better. There were tons of inside jokes that only devoted fans of The Rock would get and I found them hilarious.