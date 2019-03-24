WWE News: The Rock praises controversial WWE legend

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 119 // 24 Mar 2019, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock put over Vince Russo big time

What's the story?

The Rock recently took to Twitter to talk about his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 15. He also took time to put over Vince Russo who was one of the people in charge of WWE creative at the time.

In case you didn't know...

Vince Russo is one of the most controversial bookers/creative guys in wrestling history. He was originally considered one of the masterminds behind WWE's Attitude Era but after leaving for WCW, it all went wrong. Some even go as far as to blame Russo's booking decisions for the demise of WCW.

Russo also famously worked with TNA later where fans chanted "Fire Russo" during Sting and Abyss' Last Rites match at the Destination X PPV in 2007.

The heart of the matter

The Rock took to Twitter to comment on legendary "beer bath" segment and revealed that it had been booked because Steve Austin was injured in the run-up to WrestleMania. The Rock also had kind words for controversial and legendary booker Vince Russo and put him over:

"Not sure why @THEVinceRusso would catch crap over this. I had a great time working with that guy. I had some crazy out of box ideas and never once did he bat an eyelash. He’d always say, “fuck yeah let’s do it”. And we did. And we killed. Always fun!"

Russo himself took to Twitter to thank The Rock for his kind words:

"Thanks for the kind words, Rock. They mean more to me than you will ever know. Keep killin’ it, Bro!!!"

What's next?

There have been some unsubstantiated rumours that The Rock could make an appearance at WrestleMania 35. We haven't heard anything about this yet and it still looks a little unlikely.

Advertisement