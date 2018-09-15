Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: The Rock reaches out to Natalya after Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart's passing

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.04K   //    15 Sep 2018, 09:40 IST

Jim and N
Jim and Natalya Neidhart's special relationship was broadcast for the world to see on Total Divas

What's the story?

It's been a little over a month since the WWE legend Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart passed away. Natalya and her family have received love and support from coworkers and the WWE Universe since then, helping ease their difficult time to adjust to a life without their patriarch.

One legend gave Natalya some kind words and advice in hopes to help the Queen of Harts in her time of need.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Neidhart passed away on August 13th, a week before SummerSlam. Natalya was in the middle of a storyline with Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss, assisting the Baddest Woman on the Planet on her quest to become the Raw Women's Champion. Originally, Rousey was set to face Bliss before SummerSlam but had to miss the show due to her father's untimely passing. Ember Moon would take her place.

That night, Ronda Rousey opened up Raw by sending a message to Natalya and her family, telling them that they were in their thoughts. Since then, Nattie has received a lot of uplifting comments from both her colleagues and fans.

The heart of the matter

On Fox 5's "Good Day New York," Natalya, along with Nia Jax and Lana, were promoting Total Divas when the topic of Jim Neidhart came up. Nattie said that not only was her father a legend, but The Anvil was also a huge part of Total Divas and would be seen a lot in the upcoming season.

Nattie then revealed some kind words she received from The Rock after her father's death.

He reached out to me. He actually gave me such powerful words of..just not really having to say goodbye. He goes, 'You don't have to say goodbye to your dad. You can have him with you forever.'

What's next?

Natalya and her father will appear on the upcoming season of Total Divas, which premieres on September 19. Nia Jax and Lana will also be a part of the main cast, as well as the Bellas, Naomi, and Paige.

The Rock's words will really hit home with those of us who have lost a parent. Losing a mother or father can be very difficult. Sometimes it feels like a part of you is gone forever after they pass, and it's hard to move forward without them. However, like The Rock said, even though loved ones may leave, we'll always be able to carry them wherever we go.

