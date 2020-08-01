The Rock reacts to hilarious house show footage of him and Kurt Angle

The Rock's WWE career is behind him, but The Great One reminisces the most special moments he had with certain WWE Superstars. Kurt Angle was one of those people he shared many a moment with, especially when they weren't televised.

The Rock recalls funny house show moments and praises Kurt Angle

The Rock and Kurt Angle had many great matches during the Attitude Era, and their on-screen chemistry was electric. Seemingly, The Rock recounted those house show days when they could do things outside the realm of WWE Monday Night Raw.

😂 the fun we’d have when we’d wrestle non-televised shows.

Btw👇🏾 is tame compared to other things we did.

Fun fact: approximately 4yrs earlier my opponent here (@RealKurtAngle) would win an Olympic gold medal 🥇 in wrestling in 1996.

With a broken neck. True story. #toughSOB https://t.co/eJA2qIGKRv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2020

Judging from the footage, Kurt Angle is made to look foolish as he forgets to realize that The Rock is no longer in the ring when they're running the ropes. The footage is similar to something that people would see on Saturday morning cartoons, but it's still the type of thing that WWE Superstars used to do at non-televised events.

In the Tweet, The Rock praised Kurt Angle's 1996 Olympic exploits and stated that he won a gold medal with a broken neck.

While The Rock may never wrestle a proper match in the future, WWE fans will always remember the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.