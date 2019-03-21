×
WWE News: The Rock reacts on fans not identifying him as the first black WWE champion

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.82K   //    21 Mar 2019, 09:52 IST

The Rock put an end to the controversy for good
The Rock put an end to the controversy for good

What's the story?

The Rock recently posted a reply to a fan's tweet, that stated that The Rock was never booked by WWE as the first black champion.

The Hollywood star stated that he identified as both Samoan and Black, adding that he transcended race in wrestling.

In case you didn't know. . .

Amidst the recent rise of Kofi Kingston on the SmackDown main event scene, fans have been speculating on his eventual title win at WrestleMania.

A large group of fans has claimed that Kofi Kingston is going to be the first black WWE champion in history, if he ends up getting his shot and wins the title at WrestleMania.

The fans justified this statement by adding that The Rock was a Samoan champion, and was never portrayed by WWE as being the first ever black WWE champion.

The heart of the matter

The Rock recently stumbled upon a tweet, claiming that he was never booked as the first ever black WWE champion, and was widely recognized as being a Samoan wrestler.

The Great One chimed in on the discussion, clarifying that he identified as both Black/Samoan. He also went on to state that he transcended race in professional wrestling, and wasn't "booked that way".

What's next?

Kofi Kingston's unexpected rise to the top of SmackDown's main event scene has been the talk of the wrestling world for a while now. If the high-flyer eventually gets his shot at WrestleMania and goes on to win the WWE title, it would be interesting to see whether WWE mentions him as the first ever black WWE champion.

What are your views on the controversy surrounding The Rock's lineage? Was he the first ever black WWE champion, or will Kofi Kingston become the first wrestler to receive that honor?

Sound off!

