WWE News: The Rock reacts to "Dark Side of the Ring" by Vice

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
15 Apr 2019, 10:41 IST

The Great One had nothing but praise for the docu-series
The Great One had nothing but praise for the docu-series

What's the story?

WWE Legend The Rock recently took to Twitter to comment on "Dark Side of the Ring", a docu-series produced by Vice.

The Great One heaped praise upon the series and the filmmakers, calling it a captivating watch.

In case you didn't know...

Vice has come up with a wrestling related documentary series, named "Dark Side of the Ring". The first episode focused on the relationship between professional wrestling legends, Randy "Macho Man" Savage and Miss Elizabeth. The two Superstars were a married couple during their WWE run in the 80's. Savage left WWE in the early 90's and never came back. He passed away in a car accident in 2011, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Miss Elizabeth died of acute toxicity in 2003.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan didn't seem too thrilled by the episode and went on to criticise it on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

The documentary caught the eye of one of the greatest Superstars to ever set foot inside the squared circle, The Rock. He posted a tweet on his reaction to the docu-series, and proceeded to praise the producers for their efforts.


The Rock recommended the series to his followers and went on to state that the tragic stories featured in the documentary are about professional wrestlers, some of whom once wrestled The Hollywood star's grandfather, his father Rocky Johnson, and himself.

What's next?

Dark Side of the Ring airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Vice. With the series being highly recommended by The Great One himself, wrestling fans ought to check it out.

Have you watched the docu-series "Dark Side of the Ring"? If yes, share your reviews in the comment section!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
