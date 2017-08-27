WWE News: The Rock records voice over for opening of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor and praises both men

The Rock played an important role in the presentation of Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Rocky plays his role in the historic event.

What’s the story?

WWE icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recorded the Voiceover for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor boxing matchup.

The Rock contributed to the monumental ‘Money Fight’ by lending his voice to the opening for the MayMac bout. The People’s Champion took to social media to address this — in a post where he heaped praise on both combatants.

In case you didn’t know…

One of the biggest events in sports-entertainment history took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this August 26th, as legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr. took on the UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Several flocked to Vegas in order to attend the fight, and many others contributed to the event by hosting viewing parties.

The heart of the matter

The Rock addressed his voiceover for the Mayweather-McGregor fight, following which he asserted his respect for both combatants.

Furthermore, Rocky explained that McGregor’s intentions went far beyond his extraordinary skills, and insinuated that the Irishman had a real, visceral, raw warrior spirit in his blood.

Additionally, the Rock stated that the only way to get respect is by earning it.

What’s next?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. walked away with the victory, stopping Conor McGregor in Round 10 of an all-time classic.

On that note, the vast majority of boxing/combat sports pundits, as well as fans, are reportedly surprised by the fact that the UFC Champion—a professional Mixed Martial Artist who made his pro-boxing debut in the aforementioned matchup—lasted as long as he did, simultaneously giving the legendary boxer a tough war.

Mayweather announced his retirement after the match while McGregor will probably have to defend his Lightweight crown against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Author’s take

The MayMac event was one of the most high-profile events to have transpired in sports-entertainment history.

Considering that, it’s only fitting that the Most Electrifying Man In All Of Sports Entertainment played a part in the historic showdown.

