WWE News: The Rock replies to Randy Orton's WrestleMania 36 challenge
The Rock returns to WWE
The Rock returned to WWE television last week, in SmackDown's inaugural show on FOX, appearing for the first time in WWE in three years.
He had a segment with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, as the two embarrassed 2019 King of the Ring winner, Baron Corbin, on the mic, before The Rock landed a People's Elbow and a Rock Bottom on the newly crowned King Of The Ring.
Randy Orton's WrestleMania 36 challenge to The Rock
Former WWE Champion Randy Orton challenged The Rock to a match at WrestleMania 36, via a Tweet, with The Viper demanding they determine who the greatest third-generation Superstar of all-time is.
The last time we saw both of these Superstars across a ring was back in 2004 at WrestleMania XX, where Orton, along with Ric Flair and Batista, faced The Rock and Mick Foley in a handicap match.
They have never faced each other in a singles match.
The Rock's reply to Orton's challenge
The Rock replied to Orton's challenge, and it seems that this dream match may never happen as he did not confirm if he was interested in facing Orton, and said that he still remembers the beating that Evolution gave him 15 years ago at WrestleMania XX.
Why The Rock won't return to the ring
The Rock will not return to the ring as he is signed up to act and produce several movies, and will not want to risk getting injured.
He admitted earlier this year that he's retired from pro wrestling after having a fantastic career in the ring.
“Yes, I do… I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know," said The Rock in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan. (H/T WrestleTalk)