WWE News: The Rock replies to Randy Orton's WrestleMania 36 challenge

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.34K // 07 Oct 2019, 09:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock

The Rock returns to WWE

The Rock returned to WWE television last week, in SmackDown's inaugural show on FOX, appearing for the first time in WWE in three years.

He had a segment with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, as the two embarrassed 2019 King of the Ring winner, Baron Corbin, on the mic, before The Rock landed a People's Elbow and a Rock Bottom on the newly crowned King Of The Ring.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 36 challenge to The Rock

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton challenged The Rock to a match at WrestleMania 36, via a Tweet, with The Viper demanding they determine who the greatest third-generation Superstar of all-time is.

.@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 4, 2019

The last time we saw both of these Superstars across a ring was back in 2004 at WrestleMania XX, where Orton, along with Ric Flair and Batista, faced The Rock and Mick Foley in a handicap match.

They have never faced each other in a singles match.

The Rock's reply to Orton's challenge

The Rock replied to Orton's challenge, and it seems that this dream match may never happen as he did not confirm if he was interested in facing Orton, and said that he still remembers the beating that Evolution gave him 15 years ago at WrestleMania XX.

U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20 😂 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 7, 2019

Advertisement

Why The Rock won't return to the ring

The Rock will not return to the ring as he is signed up to act and produce several movies, and will not want to risk getting injured.

He admitted earlier this year that he's retired from pro wrestling after having a fantastic career in the ring.

“Yes, I do… I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know," said The Rock in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan. (H/T WrestleTalk)