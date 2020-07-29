The Rock. The Brahma Bull. The Great One. Hollywood Superstar. Not many on planet earth don't know who Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. While his WWE career may be in the rearview mirror, his Hollywood career is still stable.

In recent months, The Rock has been providing revelations from moments in his WWE career. In a bit of a twist, The Rock revealed on Instagram that Tim Burton considered him for Willy Wonka back in 2005.

Tim Burton considered The Rock for Willy Wonka in 2005

The Rock was showing the original film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory to his young daughters. In the post, he mentioned that he was considered for the role of Willy Wonka in the 2005 remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The part eventually went to Johnny Depp.

Do you smell what The Rock Wonka is cookin'?

The Rock does state that in 2005 he was still relatively new to the industry and had miles to go. The Rock jokingly said that Tim Burton probably only considered him for seven seconds, but it meant the world to him to be even considered for the lead role.