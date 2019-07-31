WWE News: The Rock reveals hilarious incident where Roman Reigns accidentally hit a cameraman

Roman Reigns and The Rock

What's the story?

The Rock is one of the most famous WWE Superstars of all time. Given Roman Reigns' fame and popularity among the WWE Universe it was fitting that The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up together for their movie.

In an Instagram post, The Rock revealed a hilarious incident, where Roman Reigns accidentally flattened a cameraman during the shooting with one of the prop maces.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock might be away from WWE, but he is extremely active in the Hollywood scene. He is the most successful WWE Superstar to ever get into the world of films and television. He was even the highest-paid Hollywood Star a year ago.

Roman Reigns spent time away from the ring while he was recovering from cancer and during this time, he joined The Rock in filming the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise -- Hobbs and Shaw. He played a key role in the film as he acted as a part of The Rock's movie family.

The heart of the matter

The Rock took to Instagram to reveal what Roman Reigns had done on the Hobbs and Shaw set. He talked about how during a scene where they were swinging their maces, Roman Reigns threw his mace harder than was expected.

The mace went flying and hit the cameraman Lukasz Bielan in the face and actually knocked him down. The Instagram post had actual footage of the moment where the mace went straight for the cameraman.

Thankfully, he was not injured and fell over.

"Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan🎥 is one of the best in Hollywood - and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin! We love ya brother Lukasz - you’re our champion and tougher than a $2 dollar steak."

You can see the post here:

What's next?

Roman Reigns is back in action on WWE now, having been able to beat his Leukemia. This moment is something that will still come back to haunt him, as it is unlikely anyone will forget about it, and might even tease him.