WWE News: The Rock reveals his favorite competitors during his time in WWE

The People's Champ recalls facing Stone Cold and Triple H in the ring.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Mar 2017, 09:28 IST

The Rock appeared for the second Q&A session on his YouTube channel

What’s the story?

The Rock recently appeared for a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, where he spoke about his favourite workers in the ring when he was actively competing in the WWE, his favourite co-stars in Hollywood and much more.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock has a YouTube channel that has been started in collaboration with Seven Bucks Digital Studios. The channel has over a million subscribers and releases new videos every Tuesday and Friday.

The heart of the matter

The Rock said that he enjoyed working with Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He mentioned that both men were incredibly talented and became cornerstones of the Attitude Era. He pointed out that they were great friends and admired these legends for their contribution to the business.

The Rock was back to his hilarious best when he said that the only real matches were the ones he won, while the ones he lost were completely fake.

The Rock also spoke about working in Hollywood alongside the likes of talented actors such as Kevin Hart and Julie Andrews. However, he declared that his favourite co-star was the ‘man in the mirror.’

The Rock also revealed how he would react if his daughter told him that she was dating somebody. The Brahma Bull said that he would be warm and courteous at first, but then he would grab his throat and choke the life out of that boy.

What’s next?

The Rock has expressed his desire to be at Wrestlemania in Orlando. In a recent tweet, he said that he was trying to accommodate a plan to be at Wrestlemania this year. The Rock has appeared at the last six ‘Manias and this year might be his seventh appearance on the trot at the grand event.

Author's take

It is natural that the Rock would name Triple H and Stone Cold as two of his greatest competitors. He put on some spectacular matches with the likes Stone Cold including three Wrestlemania main events. His matches with Triple H at the height of the Attitude Era were phenomenal as well.

