WWE News: The Rock's Daughter Has Started Training At WWE's Performance Centre

Simone Johnson wants to follow in her father's footsteps

What's the story?

The Rock is one of the best-known former professional wrestlers in the world and it appears that his wrestling ability could have been passed down to his eldest daughter.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 32 but is reportedly negotiating a return to the company in the coming months, since he is currently the favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

The former World Champion has spoken about his daughter's desire to follow in his footsteps a number of times, but Simone has only recently become the latest addition to WWE's Performance Centre.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by ProWrestlingSheet, Simone Johnson is now a recruit at WWE's Performance Centre on a part-time basis. This was revealed as part of Zelina Vega's recent appearance on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast where she talked about becoming close to the 17-year-old daughter of the WWE legend.

ProWrestlingSheet went on to state that Simone has been working with WWE for the past few months but her schedule right now is dictated by the fact that she's still in high school. Simone has been working with a number of trainers over the past few months, but only on a part-time basis, but this will be stepped up to something much more serious when she graduates from high school.

Simone has spoken openly about the fact that she wants to be part of the business in the future and last November she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about training full-time following her college graduation.

"It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue."

What's next?

The Rock is speculated to be part of SmackDown's 1000th episode next month which will be a hint to the future of Simone in WWE, but considering she's just 17 years old, she's one of the companies youngest recruits and already has a bright future ahead of her.

