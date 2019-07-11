WWE News: The Rock's earnings revealed on Forbes’ 100 highest-paid celebrities list

Multi-Million Dollar Man

What's the story?

According to 411Mania, Forbes released their 2019 list for the highest-paid celebrities with The Rock finishing 15 on the list. His earnings were listed at a whopping $89.4 million dollars.

In case you didn't know...

When The Rock debuted back in 1996 at Survivor Series, no one could have imagined that he would become the star that he is today. He would soon be main-eventing PPVs, captivating audiences with his catchphrases and just being the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.

Dwayne Johnson is now one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world. Alongside John Cena and Batista, he's one of the few WWE Superstars who have successfully transitioned into Hollywood. And it could be argued that he's the most successful WWE Superstar of all time.

The Rock has become a brand onto himself with his business ventures leading into all forms of media including movies, television, and product lines. His social media presence is phenomenal with over 149 million followers on Instagram, 13.6 million followers on Twitter and 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

The heart of the matter

As listed by Forbes, The Rock finished at #15 on the 2019 list for '100 Highest-Paid Celebrities' with reported earnings of $89.4 million dollars. His profile lists the earnings to be coming from various sources.

He earned an 8-figure salary from the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw as well as backend profits. The earnings also include his work in TV on Ballers and Titan Games as well as profits from his Under Armor product lines.

What's next?

While it's unknown when The Rock will return to WWE, he will next be seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw on August 02. The film also stars Roman Reigns in a supporting role.