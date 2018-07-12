WWE News: The Rock says he wants to get back in the ring

The Rock

What's the story?

Actor, producer and possible future President of the USA, The Rock has excelled in every role that he has taken up.

He is regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers of his generation, and many WWE fans want to see him back in the ring, and it seems like The Great One could oblige fans and make a return to the ring!

In an interview with WWE's Cathy Kelley, The Rock said that he "can't wait to get back into the WWE ring".

In case you didn't know...

The Rock's last match in the WWE was in WrestleMania 32, when he squashed Erick Rowan in 6 seconds - the shortest match on WrestleMania ever.

He was then attacked by the Wyatt Family, but John Cena came to The Rock's aid and the two cleaned house and got a huge pop from the Texas crowd!

The heart of the matter

In the interview, which was at the premiere of his new movie, Skyscraper, The Rock spoke about how much he loved the WWE and how he wants to make a return.

The Rock also spoke about what is the best part of his job (H/T Still Real To Us for the transcription)

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it.”

He also spoke about how the premiere venue is just two miles from Madison Square Garden, which was the venue where he made his debut in Survivor Series 1996.

What's next?

The Rock has several movies lined up, including Fighting with My Family and Jumanji 2.

Do you want to see The Rock make a big return? Let us know in the comments below.